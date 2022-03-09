ALBANY -- It's hard to offer that old whine about there being "nothing to do here" when a city Albany's size has, in the course of a week, a popular marathon/half-marathon race, a street party, a Gary Allan concert and, Thursday, Lyle Lovett performing live at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
There were still tickets available Wednesday, according to officials at the Flint Entertainment Complex, so if you haven't gotten yours yet, here are 10 reasons to rush out and get them, STAT:
10. His hottest-selling single "Cowboy Man"
9. His exceptional album "Joshua Judges Ruth"
8. I'd take him over Julia Roberts any day ... and I'm 100% straight
7. He was a cool detective in Robert Altman's "The Player"
6. "This Old Porch" ... an ode to his days at Texas A&M, many spent with Robert Earl Keen
5. He has the coolest friends ... see above
4. His streaming pandemic duo shows on instagram (find them at lylelovett.com or @lyle_lovett on instagram)
3. "Nobody Knows Me" ... the best song on this person's favorite Lyle album
2. "Funny How Time Slips Away" duet with Al Green (listen to it now!)
1. "Which Way Does That Old Pony Run," "I Married Her Just Because She Looks Like You," "Here I Am," "Stand by Your Man" -- yes, that "Stand by Your Man" ... but better -- and "Nobody Knows Me" -- All songs on the wonderful "Lyle Lovett and His Large Band" album.
Plus, it should be noted, in addition to be an amazing talent, he's one of the nicest men in the business.
