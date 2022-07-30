Beyoncé's newest album, "Renaissance," is a musical triumph that signals the next great phase of the superstar's career -- and she's taking the Black queer icons who pioneered house music with her.

Like the righteous rage of "Lemonade" and the celebration of identity in "Black is King," Beyoncé's latest effort centers and uplifts Black listeners. Now, she's training her focus on the Black musicians and figures who sought community and shelter within the LGBTQ-dominated scenes of house and ballroom culture.

