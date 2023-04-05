2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations announced

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick."

 Paramount Pictures

This year's MTV Movie and TV Awards will honor some old favorites and new delights.

Blockbuster film "Top Gun: Maverick" joins TV shows "Stranger Things," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus" and "Wednesday" with the most nominations among the scripted content.

