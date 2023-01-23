sam train.jpg

The SAM Shortline train will make Saturday trips to Americus, Plains, and Archery from Georgia Veterans State Park as part of its 2023 season.

 Special Photo

CORDELE -- The SAM Shortline train will make Saturday trips to Americus, Plains, and Archery from Georgia Veterans State Park as part of its 2023 season, officials with the state park announced.

In addition to those regular excursions, the SAM is planning several trips guaranteed to provide safe, fun adventures. Special trains planned for the season include Murder Mystery Dinner trains, Wine and Cheese tasting trains, Thomas the Tank Engine, Fourth of July, Halloween and Christmas specials.

Tags