CORDELE -- The SAM Shortline train will make Saturday trips to Americus, Plains, and Archery from Georgia Veterans State Park as part of its 2023 season, officials with the state park announced.
In addition to those regular excursions, the SAM is planning several trips guaranteed to provide safe, fun adventures. Special trains planned for the season include Murder Mystery Dinner trains, Wine and Cheese tasting trains, Thomas the Tank Engine, Fourth of July, Halloween and Christmas specials.
The season kicks off on Feb. 11 with the popular Valentine’s Day dinner train. The romantic two-hour ride leaves from Georgia Veterans State Park at 6 p.m. and returns at 8 p.m. The elegant, three-course meal of either prime rib, chicken or vegetarian can be supplemented with a shrimp cocktail or charcuterie board for an additional fee. A train ride-only option also is available, and the concession car will be open and fully stocked. The night is sure to make a fond memory.
Other specials planned for 2022 include Wine and Cheese tasting trains in April, May, July and October; a beer train in April; Plains, trains, and Fireworks on July 1; trips to the Peanut Festival in September; Murder Mystery Dinner Trains in April, July and September, and several holiday trains. Day Out With Thomas will run for three weekends in June. The three vintage private cars are available on all dinner trains and many other excursions.
Regular Saturday runs will depart from Georgia Veterans State Park and will lay over in Americus and in Plains to provide passengers a chance to explore. Passengers will enjoy enhanced décor in several of the cars.