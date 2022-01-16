...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45
mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama...Southwest and South Central
Georgia...The Florida Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.
* WHEN...Through 1 AM EST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Just weeks away from turning 100, Betty White was planning to spend her upcoming birthday watching a film about her life with friends. It was a shock when she died in December, but we can still celebrate her beautiful life and all the laughs she gave us.
Here are five ways to show some love for the beloved legend on Jan. 17.
Find a local theater playing "Betty White: A Celebration"
"During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer," film producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to CNN. "We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the 'luckiest broad on two feet' to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long."
The film explores White's career and follows her day-to-day life, including her work, friends and her advocacy for animals.
Speaking of animals...take "Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour."
Guests are Invited to honor White's Legacy by taking Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour or visit the white rose memorial garden to leave a card.
The zoo called White in a statement "one of its most ardent supporters and longtime friends."
"Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour" honors White's contributions with spots throughout the zoo where guests can learn about her connection to specific animals.
Watch "Honoring Betty White" on Hallmark
The Hallmark Channel will air "Honoring Betty White" on Jan. 17. The programming block is a 40-episode marathon of "The Golden Girls," followed by an airing of "The Lost Valentine," starring White.
Donate to her favorite animal charities
When fans started using social media to look for ways to celebrate White, a campaign was created called the Betty White Challenge, which helps people find organizations White liked to contribute to. You can also donate directly to the Betty White Wildlife Fund, which White founded in 2010 to help marine life.
Watch White nail it on "Saturday Night Live"
The episode of "SNL" hosted by White originally aired on May 8, 2010 and featured musical guest Jay-Z.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.