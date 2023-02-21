mccartney album.jpg

Paul McCartney and Wings’ classic 1973 album “Red Rose Speedway” is set for a special 50th-anniversary vinyl release.

 Special Illustration

UMe announced the release of Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Red Rose Speedway” as a limited-edition half-speed mastered vinyl LP. The 50th anniversary pressing will be available from April 22 for Record Store Day 2023, days before the actual anniversary of the album’s original April 30, 1973, release date.

The first Paul McCartney and Wings album to top the U.S. album chart, “Red Rose Speedway” kicked off a run of No. 1 albums that included “Band On The Run,” “Venus And Mars,” “At The Speed Of Sound” and “Wings Over America.” The album’s sole single, “My Love,” was received with similar warmth, becoming Wings’ first No. 1 single in the U.S., as well as a staple of Wings and Paul shows for decades to come.

Tags