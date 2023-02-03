"80 for Brady" suits up with good personnel and a weak game plan, with a movie that exists as much for the fun of seeing its central quartet hit the talk-show circuit as the film itself. Give Paramount credit for the audacity to build a project around 335 years worth of screen stardom, but even its golden gals can only do so much with the playbook given them.

Inspired very, very loosely by a true story, the movie hinges on four women who have bonded in part thanks to their shared passion for the New England Patriots and its then-quarterback Tom Brady, who produced the film in addition to appearing in it. Promotionally speaking, that turns out to be a timely segue into his (maybe, this time) post-playing life, and Brady at least demonstrates that when it comes to acting, he can play himself.

