Tag Team are one of three hip-hop stars of the '90s who will perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta Saturday.

VALDOSTA – The '90s are taking over Wild Adventures Theme Park with a trio of music legends.

Tag Team, C + C Music Factory and Digital Underground perform at the park on Saturday at 8 p.m. as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series. The concert is included with season passholder admission or just $10 for general admission guests.

