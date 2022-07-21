VALDOSTA – The '90s are taking over Wild Adventures Theme Park with a trio of music legends.
Tag Team, C + C Music Factory and Digital Underground perform at the park on Saturday at 8 p.m. as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series. The concert is included with season passholder admission or just $10 for general admission guests.
“It’s the perfect trifecta that captures the sounds of an iconic decade,” Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager at Wild Adventures, said in a news release. “From ‘Whoomp! There It Is’ and ‘Everybody Dance Now’ to ‘The Humpty Dance,’ you’ll be on your feet for every song.”
Tag Team introduced their debut single "Whoomp! There It Is" just prior to the summer of 1993. Not too long afterward, DC Glenn (DC the Brain Supreme) and Steve Gibson (Steve Rolln) were No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and at the top of the Billboard sales chart. To date, Tag Team has sold millions upon millions of singles and 1.5 million albums worldwide. Steve and DC are still on top of their game, performing for audiences globally.
With more than 8 million units sold, “Everybody Dance Now” was, and still is today, the song heard 'round the world. As the front man and co-founder of the international multi-platinum selling group C+C Music Factory, Freedom Williams has traveled and performed around the world extensively, and has yet to meet a crowd that he couldn't captivate.
Digital Underground is a Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum American hip-hop group best known for their hits “The Humpty Dance,” “Same Song,” “Freaks Of The Industry,” “Kiss U Back,” “Doowutchyalike,” and “I Get Around” with 2 Pac. Digital Underground are widely recognized for their unique contributions to hip-hop music, as well as possessing one of the best live performances the genre has to offer. Money B, a co-founder of the group is noted as having one of the most recognizable voices in hip-hop and has collaborated and helped sell hundreds of millions of records with the likes of Tupac, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Raw Fusion, Ne-Yo, Ice Cube, George Clinton, The Luniz and Public Enemy.
Wild Adventures gold, silver and bronze season passholders can enjoy this concert and all of the concerts in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series for free. General concert admission for general admission guests and reserved seats are available for purchase, with reserved seats starting at $5, and are an additional cost to park admission.
Families can enjoy the All-Star Concert, and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park, and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 season pass, starting at $99.99 at WildAventures.com.
