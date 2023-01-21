valentineDinner.jpg

Reservations are now available for the “Wild at Heart” Valentine’s Day dinner, set for Feb. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Zoo Atlanta.

 Special Photo: Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — Animal lovers can celebrate Valentine’s Day at the only venue in the city at which an elephant may stroll by as they toast their special someone. Reservations are now available for the “Wild at Heart” Valentine’s Day dinner, set for Feb. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Zoo Atlanta.

Guests will enjoy the distinctive elegance of the Michael & Thalia Carlos Ballroom in Savanna Hall, overlooking the Zoo’s African Savanna, and will dine on a choice of menu items from a delectable dinner and dessert buffet. Following dinner, the Zoo’s Ambassador Animals Team — joined by live animals — will treat celebrants to an exclusive presentation centered on the relationships between animals and their care team members. Meet ambassador animal friends up-close in animal encounters during the event. Finish off the evening on the dance floor with a live DJ.

