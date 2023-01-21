ATLANTA — Animal lovers can celebrate Valentine’s Day at the only venue in the city at which an elephant may stroll by as they toast their special someone. Reservations are now available for the “Wild at Heart” Valentine’s Day dinner, set for Feb. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Zoo Atlanta.
Guests will enjoy the distinctive elegance of the Michael & Thalia Carlos Ballroom in Savanna Hall, overlooking the Zoo’s African Savanna, and will dine on a choice of menu items from a delectable dinner and dessert buffet. Following dinner, the Zoo’s Ambassador Animals Team — joined by live animals — will treat celebrants to an exclusive presentation centered on the relationships between animals and their care team members. Meet ambassador animal friends up-close in animal encounters during the event. Finish off the evening on the dance floor with a live DJ.
Each reservation accommodates two individuals. Reservations include the dinner and dessert buffet; animal presentation; one complimentary glass of sparkling wine per guest; one complimentary drink ticket per guest; access to a premium cash bar; and complimentary soft drinks. As an added bonus, following the event, guests also will receive two complimentary general admission tickets to return to Zoo Atlanta for a daytime experience or to share with family or friends.
Seating is limited, and walk-up reservations will not be available. Pre-paid reservations are required and are $234 per couple for Zoo Atlanta Members; $260 per couple for non-members. Wild at Heart is an event for ages 21 and up only; guests under 21 will not be admitted.