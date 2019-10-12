ALBANY — Sometimes having your life saved just really complicates it.
At least that’s how it seems to Willum Cubbert, a meek, unassuming young architect who’s finding out that repaying a debt from the battlefield can be extremely frustrating.
He finds that out in “The Nerd,” a comedy that opens Friday at Theatre Albany, 514 Pine Ave. Opening night curtain rises at 7:30 p.m.
“The play takes place in 1979-ish,” said Guest Director Doug Lorber, who’s doing double-duty as Warnock Waldgrave, a businessman who’s hired by Cubbert (Eric Yesbick) to design his hotel. “Willum is unhappy, and he’s kind of a yes man. Whatever somebody wants him to do, he’ll do it. Even when it comes to his designs.”
Willum lives in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he hangs out with his best friend, Axel Hammond (Chris Hendley), and his girlfriend, Tansy McGinnis (Karen Spicer).
“She’s moving to Washington, D.C., to be a weather forecaster,” Lorber said. “They have this love thing going on, but there’s no commitment.”
Which isn’t the complicated part. That comes in the form of Rick Steadman, the titular character played by Stan Halstead, who’s returning to the Albany stage after a long absence.
“We’re glad Steve is back in town,” Lorber said. “He was here for a long time, and we did a half-dozen shows together. He moved to Macon for five or six years, but he’s come back. He’s doing shows again, and I could not be more thrilled.”
But while Theatre Albany’s happy Halstead’s back, the same can’t be said for Willum when Halstead’s bespectacled character shows up at his doorstep.
“Rick Steadman saved Willum’s life in Vietnam,” Lorber said. “They never met. When Willum was gravely injured, Rick saved his life and, by the time Willum woke up from his injuries, Rick was already gone.”
They corresponded through letters and Christmas cards, as well as Willum’s promises that if Rick were ever in town, he’d take care of him.
“When he gets there,” Lorber said, “he’s a complete nerd, and the riots begin.”
Rick makes quite a splash at a dinner party, where Willum is trying to impress Waldgrave. He nearly drives Willum to violence, though in a decidedly comic fashion.
Rounding out the cast are Debbie Drury as Waldgrave’s wife, Clelia, and young Watt Strom as their son, Thor.
“It’s just hysterical,” Lorber said. “It’s such a funny show. It’s probably PG-13, so I would recommend 13 and over (attend). But it is very funny.
“We laugh every day during rehearsals. Something different happens every day and just cracks us up. We’ve got a small, intimate cast, and we’ve all become good friends. I’m really enjoying directing and being in this one.”
That despite the fact Lorber last season swore off directing and acting in the same show.
“I did cast another gentleman in the part, but at the last minute he had to back out,” he said. “So I stepped in.”
It helped that Lorber already was intimately familiar with the production.
“I did this play back in 1988, and I played Axel that time,” he said. “We’re dedicating this play to Jim Hamm. He played my part (Waldgrave in ’88). He passed away a year or two ago.”
In addition to Friday, showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 25-26. There are two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. Tickets go on sale this week to the public and are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students and active military.
Tickets are available online at theatrealbany.com or by contacting the box office at (229) 439-7141. Six-performance “flex pack” season tickets also are still available.
“The humor is just terrific,” Lorber said. “It’s one of the funniest shows I’ve ever been in.”