Grammy night 2020 was a bittersweet night of artistic celebration and tribute to the loss of a great human being and legendary athlete, Kobe Bryant. Grammy nominee Lizzo opened her performance in a beautiful, rhinestone gown made for her by Christian Siriano ready to entertain. First, she paid her respects saying, "Tonight is for Kobe." After performing her hit "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo transitioned into "Truth Hurts" and received a standing ovation from the audience.
Grammy winner Alicia Keys hosted the television broadcast. Keys sat down at the piano and serenaded the audience as the evening progressed. Boyz II Men joined Keys in a touching tribute to Bryant as his retired jersey was lit above them.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took the stage in a touching performance of their duet "Nobody But You." Shelton wore a simple black suit, while Stefani wore a delicate Dolce & Gabbana gown. The couple sang as if they were the only ones in the Staples Center at that moment; they had eyes only for each other.
A stylish Billy Porter introduced "The Jonas Brothers," who performed their new hit single "What a Man Gotta Do." The talented trio took the stage to perform the song for the first time live, lifting listeners with their sound.
As the award presentations began, the night heated up as artist after artist accepted their golden Grammys. Tyler the Creator set the stage on fire with his performance of "Earfquake" and mellowed out with Boyz II Men in a fireside collaboration. Usher, Sheila E. and FKA Twigs teamed up to perform a medley tribute to Prince with "Little Red Corvette," "When Doves Cry," and "Kiss." The tribute gave listeners a chance to remember Prince as the iconic artist the world knows and loves.
As the artists performing during the telecast continued to take the stage, the folks at home enjoyed a menu full of diverse performances. Everyone wants to know who wins the awards, but the night is made by the performers who perform onstage.
Camila Cabello brought her dad to tears with her heartfelt rendition of "First Man." Ariana Grande made a strong return to the Grammy stage with her hits "Imagine," "7 Rings," and "Thank You, Next." She bid goodnight to the audience with a kiss. Billie Eilish displayed her talent with her performance of "When the Party's Over." Eilish is the first female to sweep all four top awards at the Grammy's and only the second artist to win all four.
Legendary rock and rollers Aerosmith teamed up with iconic rap godfathers Run-DMC to command the stage with a duet of "Walk This Way." For that performance, the audience time traveled back in rock 'n roll time to decades ago. Little Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey and Diplo performed the new remix of "Old Town Road" for the first time on the Grammy stage. Little Nas X strode from room to room set up on stage in an iridescent cowboy suit.
Demi Lovato wore an angelic Christian Siriano gown as she sang her touching and personal song "Anyone."
Nipsey Hustle was remembered by Meek Mill, who was joined by DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Rich, and Kirk Franklin in performing "Higher." As portraits of Nipsey and Kobe were projected on the big screen, the whole crowd came to their feet in tribute to those legends.
In a fringe of jewels, Rosalia danced the Flamenco and sang "Juro Que" and "Malamente," stealing the audience away into the music. H.E.R. took the Grammy stage to perform an electric rendition of "Sometimes." Bonnie Raitt opened the tribute to her collaborator and friend, John Prine, on his Lifetime Achievement Award. She performed a song he wrote for her "Angel From Montgomery." Raitt then introduced Gary Clark Jr. as he stepped into to his version of "This Land."
As Alicia Keys closed the show, she sent love to Bryant's family.
All in all the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was an event in celebration of musical artistic achievement and a night of tribute to artists who have passed. This year, the night at the Staples Center was also a tribute to Bryant in his house. Grammy night 2020 will be reviewed, discussed and commented on until Grammy night 2021 rolls around. Perhaps most of all, the events and performances of 2020 Grammy night reminded everyone attending and at home that music bonds everyone to their fellow man in times of happiness and sadness.
