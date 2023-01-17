'A grotesque mockery': Nick Cave slams attempt by AI to emulate his songs

Nick Cave has hit out at the unnamed song, created by ChatGPT and posted online by a fan.

 Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty Images

Nick Cave has reacted furiously to an attempt to emulate his songs with AI, labeling it a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human."

The Australian musician and songwriter was responding at length to the unnamed song, which was created by ChatGPT and posted online by a fan.

Additional reporting from Samantha Murphy Kelly.

