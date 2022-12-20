You Need to Watch These 14 Can’t-Miss Classic Christmas Movies This Holiday Season

"A Christmas Story" from 1983 has grown into one of many Christmas classics that is available for streaming this holiday season.

 Special Photo

Tis' the season to stream. Whether you're off all week, looking to relax after work or finding a movie the whole family can enjoy this Sunday, the age of streaming can make it difficult to track down all your favorite holiday movies. Let this guide be your go-to for Christmas-week streaming.

Netflix

Tags