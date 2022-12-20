Tis' the season to stream. Whether you're off all week, looking to relax after work or finding a movie the whole family can enjoy this Sunday, the age of streaming can make it difficult to track down all your favorite holiday movies. Let this guide be your go-to for Christmas-week streaming.
Netflix
The Christmas Chronicles (2018) and The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020)
The Christmas Chronicles follows the story of two kids who hop into Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve, accidentally causing the sleigh to crash and putting Christmas morning in danger. The movie features Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. In the second iteration, main character Kate runs away to the North Pole where an evil elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.
Klaus (2019)
In Klaus, a selfish postman (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship during the Christmas season. The two join together to deliver joy to a cold, dark town desperately in need of it.
White Christmas (1954)
After surviving WWII, Bob (Bing Crosby) and Phil (Danny Kaye) become a successful song-and-dance duo back in the States. The two men join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont and plan a yuletide miracle to save a quaint country inn.
And if you're looking for a movie to enjoy for just the parents:
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
The moms, Amy, Carla and Kiki, prepare for a daunting Christmas season. And as if creating the perfect holiday for their families isn't hard enough, they'll have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers when they come to visit.
Hulu
This Christmas (2007)
A family matriarch, played by Loretta Devine, assembles her large brood for their first reunion in four years. Family ties are tested when various secrets come to light.
Happiest Season (2020)
Happiest Season is a film about acceptance, being true to yourself and trying not to ruin Christmas by revealing a secret. Abby (Kristen Stewart) plans to propose to her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party but discovers her partner hasn't yet come out to her parents.
Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)
Forced to spend Christmas at his parents' house, Boyd Mitchler (Joel McHale) must hit the road with his eccentric father (Robin Williams) to get his son's Christmas gifts before morning. "Merry Friggin' Christmas" was one of Williams' last roles before his death.
Disney+
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Six-year-old Susan Walker (Mara Wilson) is skeptical of the existence of Santa Claus, a trait she perhaps learned from her mother, Dorey (Elizabeth Perkins). When tasked with hiring the Santa who will pose with kids at Macy's, Dorey enlists a man with the curious name of Kris Kringle (Richard Attenborough) who claims to be Santa himself.
Home Alone (1990)
In this Christmas classic, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) wishes that his family would disappear and is shocked to discover that his wish seemingly came true. His dream soon turns into a nightmare, as an evil duo known as the Wet Bandits plan to break into the McCallister house to rob them blind. It's up to Kevin to defend his home, while his mom does everything she can to get home for Christmas.
The Santa Clause (1994)
Funny man Tim Allen gets stuck with Santa’s long list of Christmas duties in this classic comedy about an estranged dad trying to create a closer bond with his family.
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
With so many adaptations of Charles Dickens' classic tale, "The Muppet Christmas Carol" is a fan favorite. Michael Cane embodies the role of curmudgeonly Scrooge, even as he is surrounded by the delightfully silly Muppets.
Apple TV+
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
What is the holiday season without "A Charlie Brown Christmas?" At just under 25 minutes long, it's perfect to throw on while eating a quick holiday breakfast and it squeezes in tons of memorable moments.
Love, Actually (2003)
Ensemble Christmas comedy "Love, Actually" follows nine intertwined stories to examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters explored are David (Hugh Grant), the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer (Martine McCutcheon), Sarah (Laura Linney), a graphic designer whose devotion to her mentally ill brother complicates her love life, and Harry (Alan Rickman), a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary.
HBO Max
Elf (2003)
Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father.
A Christmas Story (1983)
You'll shoot your eye out kid. In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.
The Polar Express (2004)
The Polar Express is an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.
Four Christmases (2008)
If you're looking for a holiday rom-com, give "Four Christmases" a watch. When their plans for an exotic vacation fall apart, unmarried couple Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) must spend Christmas Day trudging around to a quartet of family get-togethers. While Brad counts the hours till he can escape the onslaught of crazy relatives, Kate begins to wonder about her own choices and ponders whether her family members are so crazy after all.
Peacock
How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)
It's not Christmas without "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." This 25-minute special has been a holiday staple since it's release almost six decades ago.
Just Friends (2005)
In this holiday rom-com, Chris Brander (Ryan Reynolds) returns to his hometown for the holidays to try and win over his high school best friend and secret love, Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart).
Prime Video
The Holiday (2006)
Dumped and depressed, English rose Iris (Kate Winslet) agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky in love Californian Amanda (Cameron Diaz) for a much-needed break. Iris finds herself in a palatial Hollywood mansion while Amanda navigates the lanes of a picture-perfect English village. Soon enough, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads perfect for a romantic pick-me-up.