ALBANY -- The stars all aligned -- perfect weather, good news about the world pandemic, and a large number of radio listeners eager to get out on a glorious Sunday afternoon -- turning radio station WPFQ's Honey Jam into a huge success. Lead singer/guitarist Brandon Fox, who secured musical acts for the event, and his band BoDean & the Poachers recorded footage for a video for their latest song, while music lovers like Brian and Anne Collins of Tifton were among the hundreds who enjoyed the jam.
centerpiecefeaturedurgent
- Photos submitted by Tara Dyer Stoyle
- Updated
- 0
- By Lisa Respers France, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Mobile
Best Deals on New, Used & Repod Mobile Homes, Call 22…
Home
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
2101 OXFORD RD., 3BR/2BA, CH&A, 2-car garage, fenced …
Apartment
$400
- Bedrooms: 2
14 Wide, Furnished 2BR, Spring Flats Rd., CH&A, $400/…
Most Popular
Articles
- Opening of three Albany Food Lion stores brings new grocery options
- Lee Co-County Manager Michael Sistrunk tenders resignation
- There's good Covid-19 news, including a third vaccine's approval. But don't ease up on safety measures, Fauci warns
- Albany City Commission sets earlier closing time for bars
- Reversal of Earth's magnetic poles may have triggered Neanderthal extinction -- and it could happen again
- Independent radio station fights for survival
- GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Deerfield-Windsor, Westwood post playoff wins
- Rebekah Elizabeth Fowler Griffin
- MARY JANE SALTER
- 35 voter fraud cases in Georgia turned over for prosecution
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Custom built Albany home in Byron Plantation features 2 tankless water heaters
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption this week at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - Feb 24
- PHOTOS: The Big Blue & Gold Circus, part of Pre-Alumni Council Week at Albany State University
- PHOTOS: Retirement celebration of Albany State University's Dr. Stephanie R. Harris-Jolly
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Wellness Day 2021
- ON THE MARKET: Duplex for sale features 'staged' mannequins in different rooms, poses
- ON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features lava rock kitchen island from UGA legend Fran Tarkenton's home
- ON THE MARKET: 10 reasons this Albany home steps away from Doublegate Golf Course could be for you
- County with the most severe weather in every state
- PHOTOS: Albany State University vs Lincoln University baseball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.