ALBANY -- The stars all aligned -- perfect weather, good news about the world pandemic, and a large number of radio listeners eager to get out on a glorious Sunday afternoon -- turning radio station WPFQ's Honey Jam into a huge success. Lead singer/guitarist Brandon Fox, who secured musical acts for the event, and his band BoDean & the Poachers recorded footage for a video for their latest song, while music lovers like Brian and Anne Collins of Tifton were among the hundreds who enjoyed the jam.

