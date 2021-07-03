ALBANY -- Whether teaching a younger angler how to go after the big ones or just chilling on a hammock, southwest Georgians took time Saturday to enjoy the start of the Independence Day holiday. The celebration of America's "birth" will culminate Sunday night with fireworks at several locations in the region.
featuredpopularurgent
A laid-back Independence Day
- By Tara Dyer news@albanyherald.com
-
- Updated
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- By Tara Dyer news@albanyherald.com
- Updated
- 0
featured
- From staff reports
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Latest e-Edition
Vehicle
$4,900
1999 Cadillac Deville, 89,336 miles, new tires, clean int…
Lawn
Need your yard mowed?? Call your friendly neighborhood gu…
Garage
YARD SALE Sat. 07/03 7am-12pm. 2816 Somerset Dr., Albany
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. House votes to give bum’s rush to statue of Georgia’s Confederate VP
- Dougherty County Police arrest squatter they say illegally occupied residence
- TARA DYER: The Queen is dead ... long live the Queen Bee
- Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee announces retirement plans
- Man wanted for shooting Daytona Beach officer in the head captured near Atlanta
- Dougherty Jail Report
- Ronnie Rhodes Hughes
- Dougherty County Probate judge's attorneys respond to March terroristic threats charge
- Vogtle Unit 3 passes initial functional testing
- Albany Tech student Keondra Turner takes bronze in national SkillsUSA competition
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: West Albany home features 2 staircases, Bose surround sound speakers, and sunroom
- ON THE MARKET: Lee County home features sunroom, workshop, built-in bookcases
- PHOTOS: Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church Liberty 2021 celebration
- PHOTOS: Leesburg's Buster Posey named starting catcher in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
- Cities with the fastest growing populations—and how the real estate market has changed in each
- Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state
- LGBTQ history before Stonewall
- PHOTOS: Phoebe residency program welcomes 8 new doctors
- PHOTOS: Dougherty County students participate in Law Enforcement Summer Camp
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 3, Eastern Conference Finals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.