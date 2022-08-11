Thirty years later, "A League of Their Own" receives a major makeover in a narratively ambitious but uneven Amazon series, providing timely filters on the World War II-era drama while dialing down the laughs. Specifically, the show considers what it was like to be a lesbian or Black during that period, operating along parallel tracks on a slow march through the season.

The basic bones of the story popularized by the Penny Marshall-directed film haven't changed -- focusing on the all-female baseball league that cropped up during the war -- and yes, somebody still says "There's no crying in baseball," eventually. But the emphasis has shifted, with the manager's role (there Tom Hanks, here Nick Offerman) significantly reduced and the casual misogyny of the times significantly enhanced.

