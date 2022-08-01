ALBANY -- How about a little bit of country and a little bit of animation brought to life?
Officials with the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that tickets will go on sale Friday for shows by country music star Tracy Lawrence and kids favorite "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure."
The performance by Lawrence, brought to Albany by Six String Southern Productions and the Oak View Group, is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre, while Peppa's big adventure is scheduled for Nov. 11.
Tickets for Lawrence's performance will be general admission standing and cost $35. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center. Opening support will be local musician Riley Anderson.
A limited amount of chairs will be available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis for $5 cash. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be moved indoors to the Albany Civic Center.
Lawrence is a country music traditionalist who this year is celebrating his 30th anniversary in the industry. His catalog of music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre, as he's sold more than 13 million albums and recorded 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered several CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination.
In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the Award-Nominated nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence,” for which he has received two ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the '80s, '90s and 2000s and is heard on more than 115 affiliates. Lawrence also is the co-creator of "Storming Heaven: The Musical," a production based on the novel "Storming Heaven."
The singer was honored by the Nashville chapter of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) as “Philanthropist of The Year” for his nationally recognized annual "Mission:Possible" Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised more than a half-million dollars for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals.
Round Room Live and Hasbro will bring "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure" to audiences across the United States, including the stop in Albany. Tickets for the family-friendly musical experience will go on sale Friday, with pre-sales beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. For tickets and additional information, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/22005CFA9DFDB146.
Peppa Pig is set for an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are ready for their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience.
“We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country,” Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, said in a news release. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure" tour producers and venue management teams will work diligently on localized plans to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel and venue staff.
Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and photo experience packages. Follow Peppa Pig Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content at:
Website: www.peppapigliveus.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/PeppaPigUSTour
Instagram: www.instagram.com/PeppaPigUSTour
Airing around the world in more than 40 languages and produced by eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, Peppa Pig is the No. 1 most streamed preschool show for kids of any age globally. Peppa Pig is streamed on top content platforms including Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku and is considered the “crown jewel” of Nick Jr., with more than 3.2 million global followers on Facebook and 84 million subscribers on YouTube. Peppa’s first musical release, "My First Album," released in 2019, continues to be a top seller, and Peppa’s second album "Peppa’s Adventures: The Album," was released in July 2021 and continues Peppa’s pop stardom.
