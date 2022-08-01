ALBANY -- How about a little bit of country and a little bit of animation brought to life?

Officials with the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that tickets will go on sale Friday for shows by country music star Tracy Lawrence and kids favorite "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure."

