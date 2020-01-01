ALBANY -- Popular Albany band BoDean & the Poachers, who released their latest single -- "Camping in the Winter Time" -- on New Year's Eve, helped kick off a musical new year with shows Tuesday at Merry Acres' Manor House Pub and later at the Oglethorpe Lounge.
