ALBANY — The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun is going to stop at Chehaw Park and Zoo. As we get into the new year, exciting events are already planned and set to bring the community to the park.
Among scheduled events are:
Saturday & Sunday
10:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
11:30 a.m. — Rhino feeding
1:30 p.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
2:30 p.m. — Camel feeding
3:30 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation
JAN. 6-9
Free with Park admission
Step into the past ... Smell the campfires and warm your feet while you watch the day-to-day lifestyle of the pioneers and mountain men of the pre-1840s. Volunteer participants live the weekend as if from that era. Things like blacksmithing, weaving, cooking, moccasin making, hide tanning, and bow making will be prominently featured, along with a host of other activities such as tomahawk throwing competitions and black powder gun shooting demonstrations.
Participants over the weekend, such as vendors and “buck-skinner” campers, come from all over the country to spend the weekend living life how it was lived from the early 1700s through roughly 1840. Buckskinners and traders interested in participating should contact Ed Lunderman at thistle1996@hotmail.com.
Park Authority Monthly Meeting — (Creekside) 6 p.m.: Feb. 20, April 17, June 19, Aug. 21, Oct. 16, Dec. 18
Jan. 6 — Cubs Program
Jan. 6-8 — Frontier Festival
Jan. 28 — Chehaw Challenge trail run
Feb. 3 — Cubs Program
March 3 — Cubs Program
April 7 — Cubs Program
May 5 — Cubs Program
June 2 — Cubs Program
July 7 — Cubs Program
Flint RiverQuarium
Second Friday of every month — Tadpole Time
