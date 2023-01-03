Albany Area Coming Up Calendar — Dec. 12-18, 2018

The annual Frontier Festival is scheduled at Chehaw Park and Zoo Jan. 6-9, kicking off a new year of fun at the attraction.

 File Photo

ALBANY — The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun is going to stop at Chehaw Park and Zoo. As we get into the new year, exciting events are already planned and set to bring the community to the park.

Among scheduled events are:

Tags