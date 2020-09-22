ALBANY — It started with just a realization: Six months-plus since going out of the house for anything other than necessities or work?!
A decision to dine out — plus other circumstances that were more of the serendipity variety — turned into an honest-to-God night on the town Friday, a reminder that there is still a world going on out there.
DINING OUT
Time after time, when people have asked for a nice spot to enjoy a meal at a place with ambiance, one of my first suggestions is The Flint. True, members of the Singfield family — Glenn, Tandra and “Deuce,” aka “Chef G” — are some of my favorite people in Albany (actually, among my favorite people in the entire world). But friendship is a secondary reason. The No. 1 and 2 reasons to head to The Flint are the food and the atmosphere. Chef G is a magician in the kitchen, and visiting with Glenn and Tandra Singfield is like sitting around the dinner table as a kid, talking about life with the family.
On this night, the entree selections were roasted chicken and a ribeye. For sides: Mac and cheese, fries, broccoli and cornbread dressing. (I’ll stop right here and say, even with two wonderful main courses cooked perfectly, the star of this dining experience was the dressing. It’s better than school dressing, which has always been a favorite. It was agreed all around: You can make a meal — and be as happy as a pig in slop, as we used to say in Ocilla — just with the dressing.)
The Flint was rocking even with a late 8:45 p.m. start, so that made for time watching the Flint staff and bartender Kyle — who is as adept at his specialty as Deuce is in the kitchen, his concoctions and potables making even those of us who are teetotalers thirsty for a taste — do their thing. The TV cube overhanging the bar is a cool touch, and both Glenn and Tandra took the time from their flitting from table to table — making sure everyone’s experience was top-notch — to catch up. One thing is apparent as you watch the Singfields add that personal touch to the dining experience: These folks were made to do this. The food — and while it might seem impossible, every bite of every dish — was amazing. Oh, yeah, this is what dining out is supposed to be like. The choice for a return to society: absolutely perfect.
Chef G promised one of his specialty desserts, but by the time most of the food was gone, there was just no room. Next time, for sure.
ROOSTERS
Leaving The Flint — completely sated — at around 9:30 left plenty of time to rekindle what has been long-lasting love affairs with live music. First stop: Roosters on Philema Road, Jimmy Norman’s approximation of the good old-fashioned roadhouse. Performing an acoustic set on Friday was rising country/Southern rock/outlaw artist McMahon.
Camilla crooner David McMahon, whose is just starting to make his name in the music biz, was in fine voice, decked out as he was in an Atlanta Braves jersey, his lion’s mane of sandy blonde hair and matching beard drawing the attention of more than a few female patrons. McMahon, who said in a radio interview earlier in the week that he’s working on a “six- or seven-song EP” right now, drew appreciative applause for his cover of Staind’s “It’s Been a While” and his own composition, “Just Leave.”
The bubbly waitress at Roosters dropped by for a chat, offering a preferred cranberry juice — straight — on the house. A tip for the friendly waitress and the up-and-coming singer, and it was time for a second stop.
HARVEST MOON
Sometimes, when a place has been doing things so well for so long, there is a tendency to take it for granted. That may be the case for baby boomers and even the succeeding generation when it comes to Harvest Moon, but that has never been a major issue. Each generation that follows, it seems, finds its way to the Dawson Road eatery/watering hole that always seems to have the latest up-and-coming musical artists on its marquee.
On this night, the fabulous Page Brothers Band were doing their thing, and while the band has become favorites all over south Georgia and north Florida, it’s definitely been adopted by a growing following in the Good Life City.
With vocalist Dakota Page’s patented growl — a mix of Tony Joe White and Dr. John, with a dash of Otis Redding soul thrown in — in top form, guitarist/vocalist Travis Page offering up some of his hottest licks to date, and the rhythm section of bassist John Graham, who offered fine high-harmony vocal support, and drummer Paulie D each on the top of his game, the Page Brothers were, on this night, the epitome of music that’s best described as, just, “Southern.”
The Page Brothers played some ZZ Top (“Jesus Just Left Chicago”), some B.B. King (“The Thrill Is Gone”), some originals (“Bloodhound” was a standout) and other favorites, showing newbie listeners why they’re one of the hottest bands in the region.
With work — and a dozen or so other projects — looming, the evening out ended earlier than past such excursions. But, after six months of sheltering pretty much in place, this night out in Albany was enough to convince that, yes, there is the possibility of being entertained in the age of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.