ALBANY — It looks as though Mother Nature has agreed not to rain on anyone’s parade Saturday, setting up what may very well be one of the most perfect — and event-filled — weekends in southwest Georgia since the pandemic struck the world.
Weather prognosticators — and we know how frequently they get things wrong, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that they’re right this time — say Saturday will offer perfect weather for the Leesburg Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival at 10 a.m. and the city of Albany’s Celebration of Lights starting at 4 p.m.
But the parades are not the only big things going on this weekend. Among the other events are the Albany Exchange Club’s two-day Car Show/Swap meet Friday and Saturday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds and the Sunday “Let Heaven and Nature Swing” musical extravaganza at Porterfield United Methodist Church.
To call the Exchange Club gathering from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday simply a “car show/swap meet” does not do the event justice. It’s more like a car show/swap meet/classic car showcase/arts and crafts shopping center/musical showcase/fair food galore/car corral/hot air balloon ride/kids funhouse event.
“We definitely feel like we have something for everybody,” Exchangite Gary Knight said earlier this week.
For fans of parades, there is a double-shot of marching bands, floats and all kinds of surprises starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Leesburg and finishing up at 6 p.m. in Albany’s business district. Albany’s celebration also will feature a Christmas Village that opens to the public at 4 p.m. and a special performance by Rutha Harris and the Freedom Singers at 5:45 p.m. as part of the city’s Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
“Let Heaven and Nature Swing” is a different kind of holiday musical event with everything from the divine to the ... well, not exactly ridiculous but at least the whimsical with the performance of “Yabba Dabba Yuletide” by the 14 singers and 16 musicians who are part of the performance.
“’Let Heaven and Nature Swing’ is a decidedly more secular Christmas program, kind of a buffet with a little bit of everything, from Sinatra to Pentatonix,” Porterfield director of music and communications Mile Keeley,who is directing the performance, said.
The Sunday show begins at 5 p.m. at Porterfield.
And for those who might be looking ahead as they make their holiday plans, the city of Albany’s annual Peppermint Pops performance featuring the Albany Symphony Orchestra is scheduled Tuesday at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
