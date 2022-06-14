...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following
county, Dougherty.
* WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of
water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, Putney, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Walker, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, South
Albany, Radium Springs, Williamsburg, Lockett Crossing and
Pecan City.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BROOKS COLQUITT COOK
LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
BAKER CALHOUN CLAY
DECATUR DOUGHERTY EARLY
GRADY MILLER MITCHELL
QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE
TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADEL, ALBANY, ARLINGTON, AUSMAC,
BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BAINBRIDGE, BARNEYVILLE, BEACHTON,
BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BLAKELY, BLUE SPRINGS, BOYKIN,
BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CENTERVILLE,
CLARKS MILL, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOK CO A/P,
COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTON, COURTHOUSE, CROSSROADS, CUBA,
CUTHBERT, DAVIS PARK, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DECATUR CO A/P, DICKEY, DILLON, DIXIE,
DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL,
EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS,
ENTERPRISE, FAIRCHILD, FORT GAINES, GEORGETOWN, GRADY CO A/P,
GRAVES, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN,
HEROD, HOGGARD MILL, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, LACONTE,
LAKELAND, LITTLE HOPE, LOCKETT CROSSING, LYNN, MASSEE, MAYHAW,
METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MOORES CROSSROADS,
MORGAN, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NEWTON, PASCO,
PECAN, PELHAM, PETERSON HILL, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PRETORIA,
QUITMAN, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, RIVERTURN,
SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SHIVERS MILL, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPENCE AIRPORT, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, STEINHAM STORE,
TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TURNER CITY, UNION, VALDOSTA,
VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WALKER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WILLIAMSBURG,
WIRE BRIDGE, AND YEOMANS.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values between
105 and 111. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, heat index values
between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values between
105 and 111. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, heat index values
between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A real-life 'Squid Game' competition is coming to Netflix
Netflix's smash-hit "Squid Game," a fictional South Korean series in which contestants compete in a series of schoolyard games that will kill them if they lose, all for a few billion won, is bleak, dystopian and searingly political.
So naturally, the streamer is turning the series -- known for starring a ginormous laser-eyed killer doll -- into a reality show.
Enter "Squid Game: The Challenge," a new reality competition series apparently based on the original series, which became Netflix's most popular show of all time upon its release in late 2021. The platform announced casting for the new series on Tuesday in a vague promo with appearances from the aforementioned "Red Light, Green Light" doll and a slew of masked guards who carry out killings.
"Squid Game: The Challenge" is set to offer the largest cash prize in reality TV history -- $4.56 million -- to one of its 456 competitors (the largest cast in reality TV history), the streamer said in a statement.
The original "Squid Game" became an international phenomenon for its sharp social commentary as much as its arresting visuals and entertaining conceit. "Squid Game" sends up the wealthy ruling class and the harm they inflict upon the low-income and marginalized members of their society (though the low-income competitors are often corrupted by the lure of wealth). In the fictional show's competition, the poor are literally disposable -- they're killed if they lose a game, and they continue to get picked off as they vie for a life-changing sum, all to the amusement of the game's rich creators.
Netflix hasn't announced how they plan to adapt the game in which a giant doll fatally zaps people or masked guards fatally shoot competitors in the head if they fail to carve a honeycomb candy correctly, but it's safe to assume there will be no murder.
The series is casting now for brave, self-punishing souls interested in competing in harrowing games. And though the original show was created by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk and primarily starred Korean actors who spoke Korean throughout, Netflix's new "Squid Game" is seeking "English-language speakers from any part of the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.