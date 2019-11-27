It is 2019. Thomas has just had his 97th birthday. He has been a widower for 14 years since his beloved Doris passed on at the age of 83. He lives in his childhood home, the family farmhouse where he was born in central Texas. This farm was named Blue Veil by Thomas’ grandmother for the veil of morning mist with a blue hue that cast across the fields at sunrise. Blue Veil has been home to generations of Smith family members. When Thomas and Doris married they shared the home with Thomas’ parents and elderly grandparents; such was the way in the post-Depression Era in the United States.
As the years passed, Thomas and Doris’ family grew until the old farmhouse was packed with young and old. The family farmed cotton and cattle for decades. They had horses, dogs and cats for company on the homestead. Everyone in the Smith family took part in the family business. Everyone also took part in the family traditions started by Thomas’ grandparents. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the immediate and extended Smith family of aunts, uncles and cousins gathered at Blue Veil. Those who had moved away to the surrounding cities and to cities far away always made their way back to the farm for Thanksgiving. The grown ones sat at the huge farmhouse table made by Grandpa Zeke more than seven decades ago. Then there were the children’s tables; there were always at least two or three of those. “Children” might be as young as 3 or as old as 17; the age span made for lively interaction between the cousins.
Oh, what a feast was laid before the Smith family members each and every Thanksgiving. As was the custom, the female members who lived at Blue Veil spent days before the holiday in excited preparation for the arrival of the rest of the family. Even in the lean years during and after the Great Depression, the family made do and still managed to live well.
As the years passed, the farming changed. The cattle and cotton turned to hay farming. Farming the hay was easier as the men on the farm aged. The children grew up and moved on with their own lives, some to surrounding cities and some to cities far away. Sadly, both Grandpa Zeke and his wife, Grandma Ann, passed away within weeks of each other. The family dynamic changed as Thomas’ father, Daniel, stepped up as the family patriarch and Thomas filled his Dad’s shoes. Years passed as the father and son settled into farming the hay and tending the few horses they kept. The four remaining Smiths at Blue Veil shared many decades of life together as they worked and relaxed, side by side. Still, every Thanksgiving the old farmhouse brimmed with family and a feast that forever remained “the best food ever.”
The horses and dogs were good company as the two couples aged. Suddenly, during a long cold winter, Daniel and his wife, Carolyn both came down with the flu that turned to pneumonia and they never recovered. Both passed that winter within months of each other. Thomas and Doris made the transition to being a solo couple at Blue Veil and set up for the year’s Thanksgiving feast alone. The couple worked side by side for many days to prepare for the arrival of the family for the holiday. The meal was beautiful and bountiful, but fewer of the family were able to return to the farm that year. The family members absent — those still on Earth and those watching from Heaven — were sorely missed. Thomas encouraged those at the farm that year to treasure each other and the time spent together.
The clock of life ticked on, and the couple aged. But they were still quietly content in their home where they had happily spent dozens of years. When, at 83, Doris was called home to Heaven, life for Thomas changed forever. He was invited to spend Thanksgiving in the city that year. Thomas chose to spend a quiet holiday at the farm. He ate Thanksgiving dinner at the local diner with other elderly people in similar situations. Years passed, and Thomas quietly went about life at the farm. He moved slower but still tended a few horses and spent time with the dogs and cats. Each year he spent Thanksgiving at the diner; declining many invitations to venture into the city. He couldn’t find the holiday spirit without Doris.
It is 2019. For 14 years Thomas has eaten his Thanksgiving meal at the diner. He is 97; the shadows grow long in the shadow box that holds the days of his life. Of course, his children and grandchildren and now great grandchildren invite him to have Thanksgiving meal with them in various cities. Each year he politely declines.
On Nov. 28, as Thomas retires from his morning coffee on the porch to ready himself for his trip to the diner, cars and trucks rumble up the driveway. This year, this Thanksgiving, all of his family and extended family have come home to him at Blue Veil. Everyone arrived with many lovingly prepared dishes. The turkeys, the hams, the dressings and the many sides and desserts were all displayed on the great farm table hand-made by Grandpa Zeke so many years ago.
For the first time since Doris passed, Thomas felt at home in the house where he had spent the years of his life. As he watched the family talk, laugh and reminisce, his heart was full. This Thanksgiving Thomas reflected on the years of his life. He gave thanks for the years with which he had been blessed, for the love of a senior horse and his old dogs and cats still sharing his days, but most of all he was thankful for his huge, loud and loving family that had come home to Blue Veil for Thanksgiving.