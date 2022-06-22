...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Air temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Houston County. In Georgia, Miller,
Seminole, Decatur, Lowndes and Lanier Counties. In Florida,
Holmes County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A third 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' movie is finally in production
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos this week gave her Instagram followers both a Greek lesson and the best news of their day.
The actress said in a post that a third film in the franchise is now in production in Greece -- and that she's directing it. She cheekily dropped the latter news by sharing the Greek word for director.
She also thanked the eager fans for their "lovely messages" as they awaited news on the next installment.
"We're filming in the beautiful Plaka of Athens," she said.
No details on the film's plot have been given, but the anticipation is real, people.
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2," the sequel to the 2002 original film, was released in 2016.
In the movies, Vardalos starred alongside John Corbett, as well as Lainie Kazan and Michael Constantine.
Constantine, who appeared in both films as the father to Vardalos's Toula Portokalos, died in 2021 at age 94.
