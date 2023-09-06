Aaron Paul says it’s ‘insane’ Netflix doesn’t pay him ‘Breaking Bad’ residuals

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(CNN) — Aaron Paul says he doesn’t get residuals from “Breaking Bad” from Netflix, where the show streams.

Paul joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line in Los Angeles, along with his former co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons last week.

