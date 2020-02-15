TIFTON — A unique blend of traditional brass instruments and percussion will be on display at the historic Tift Theatre in downtown Tifton on March 5 at 7 p.m. when the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series features the Dallas Brass.
Since its founding in 1983, the Dallas Brass has performed an array of classical, Dixieland, and swing-type music. The group has performed at Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and across Europe.
During this performance, members of the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Concert Band and Tift County High School Band will be featured in the grand finale. In almost all its public performances, the Dallas Brass includes students. Over the years, the musicians have performed with more than 250,000 students.
Limited tickets for the performance will be available at a cost of $25 for adults and $10 for students. Interested persons can purchase tickets at www.purplepass.com/abac or call (229) 391-4895. The performance is supported in part by Southwell.
The final event in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series features jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 16 in Howard Auditorium on the ABAC campus.
The ABAC performing arts series is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. The Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts. This project is supported in part by an award from the NEA.
The ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series sponsor is Wonders of Wood. Southwell is the premium event sponsor. Event sponsors include Dr. Joseph J. Day, Ponder’s, Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton, and Julie Hunt. Preferred sponsors are McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, Prince Automotive Group, Rotary Club of Tifton, and South Georgia Banking Company.
Community partners are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Chicago Pizza and Pasta, and The Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.