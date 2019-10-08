TIFTON — The music from one of the most popular rock bands of all time will occupy the spotlight on Nov. 7 when “Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band” rocks the ABAC at the Tift series in historic downtown Tifton.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Tift Theatre, which is now managed by ABAC personnel.
“Rigged with all the vintage equipment, these guys interpret the Allman Brothers’ catalog in such a way that these classics from the ’60s and ’70s come alive again,” Jones said. “This should be a whale of a concert.”
Based in Atlanta, Tribute began playing the Allman Brothers’ music in 2013. The musicians have earned a reputation for the authentic Allman Brothers’ sound around Atlanta and throughout the Southeast.
Tickets to all ABAC at the Tift concerts can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/ABAC or by calling (229) 391-4895. Each event begins at 7:30 p.m. at a cost of $35 per person.
The ABAC at the Tift series features original artists and tribute bands performing music by some of the greatest rock, soul, and rhythm and blues singers. “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience” opened the series. Other events include “Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience” on Feb. 13, and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters on April 30.