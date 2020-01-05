BAINBRIDGE — Classically trained veteran performers will combine an awesome sound with side-splitting comedy on Jan. 16 when the Carter Arts and Lecture Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Bainbridge features Three Redneck Tenors.
Michael Kirkland, executive director of ABAC Bainbridge, said the audience should experience some great music mixed with a lot of laughter.
“I have always heard that laughter is good for the soul,” Kirkland said. “This is going to be a fun evening for everyone.”
Mixing down-home laughs with big-city music, Three Redneck Tenors were finalists on the NBC TV show “America’s Got Talent.” Performing together since 2006, the group delights audiences with its vocal prowess in a delightful evening of songs and music.
Kirkland said Three Redneck Tenors will perform at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center at ABAC Bainbridge. The Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation is the series' sponsor. The performance is supported in part by the ABAC Alumni Association.
Now in its seventh season, the Carter Arts and Lecture Series features compelling speakers, distinguished authors, and performing artists at ABAC Bainbridge. Kirkland said the events are designed to bring ABAC students and the community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination.
Other presentations in the Carter Arts and Lecture Series include Mike Wiley in “Breach of Peace” on Feb. 21, historian Michael Francis on March 12, and jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 17.
Tickets for the series are $40 for adults and $15 for students 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/Carter or by calling (229) 243-6980. Individual tickets for Three Redneck Tenors are $10 for adults, $5 for K-12 students, and free for ABAC students and Southern Regional Technical College students. For more information on any of the performances, interested persons can call (229) 391-4895.