TIFTON — The ABAC Fine Arts Academy, a new program created by the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Fine Arts Department, opens to the public on Friday.
The Academy allows the students and the faculty of the Fine Arts Department an opportunity to provide high-quality music and art classes to the community at an affordable price.
Zheng Jennifer Huang, the coordinator of the academy who is also the head of the ABAC Fine Arts Department, said the academy is an extension division of the Fine Arts Department.
“The ABAC Fine Arts Academy is a community-centered learning venue of ABAC,” Huang said. “It combines a warm and supportive atmosphere providing the community of Tift County and surrounding areas with outstanding Fine Arts education classes, and high-quality performance opportunities for pre-professional training, continuing education and lifelong enjoyment.”
Music applied lessons are available for violin, viola, cello, double bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, tuba, piano, organ, percussion, guitar and voice.
Group classes include small and large ensemble programs for adults and children in band and choir, as well as group piano and fundamental musicianship classes.
Arts classes also are offered in painting and drawing.
Interested persons can visit [www.abac.edu/fine-arts-academy]www.abac.edu/fine-arts-academy, contact Huang for more information at (229) 391-4945 or at fineartsacademy@abac.edu.