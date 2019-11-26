TIFTON — Sounds of the season will ring throughout the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Dec. 3 when the Department of Fine Arts presents its annual Holiday Music Christmas Celebration.
Susan Roe, head of the Department of Fine Arts, said the concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of All Faiths on the ABAC campus. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $10 per person. All proceeds will go toward music scholarships for ABAC students. Seating is limited.
“The entire community is invited to join ABAC faculty, staff and students for a night of holiday cheer,” Roe said. “This concert is perfect for every member of the family.”
Jennifer Huang and Gina Lawhon, pianists for the evening, will open the event with “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Dance of the Reed Flutes” from “The Nutcracker.” Roe will then direct the ABAC Chamber Choir in “Ding Dong Merrily on High.”
Brian Ray will then offer one of his two readings for the event. Stephanie Davis will sing “Ave Maria,” and Tyler Bennett will sing “Sweet Little Jesus Boy.”
ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones will lead the audience in four familiar Christmas carols including “The First Noel,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “Silent Night.” Landon Rowe will follow with “Mary, Did You Know?”
The Voices of ABAC will wind up the holiday evening with “There is Faint Music” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Directed by Roe, the Voices of ABAC include Stephanie Davis, Cierra Pineda, Brittany Griffin, Skylar Loyd, Caleb Cunningham, Nyjee Sykes, Grant Hudson, Jordyn James and Landon Rowe.
Refreshments in the lobby of the adjacent music building will be available after the event for all concert attendees.