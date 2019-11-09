TIFTON — From Dixieland Jazz to Cole Porter classics, the Jazz Ensemble at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College plans to have a rip-roaring good time when the ABAC musicians present their annual fall jazz concert Nov. 21.
Scott Phillips, who directs the band, said the concert begins at 7 p.m. in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. It is open to the community at no charge.
Kicking off the show will be Phillips and the Stallion Stomp Dixieland Jazz Band with “1919 Rag” and “Here Comes the Hot Tamale Man.”
The ABAC Jazz Choir will then take the stage with “Jump, Jive, an’ Wail,” “Let’s Fall in Love: A Tribute to Cole Porter” and the Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer spellbinder “Moon River.” Susan Roe directs the Jazz Choir, and Zheng Jennifer Huang is the piano accompanist.
Phillips will then bring on the entire ABAC Jazz Ensemble for “‘Tain’t What You Do (It’s the Way That Cha Do It)” and “Leo.”
The audience will then transport back to the Stone Age for a “Yabba Dabbo Doo” time when the Ensemble rolls out “Meet the Flintstones.” Cole Porter’s “Night and Day” will be followed by “The Second Time Around” and George and Ira Gershwin’s “But Not for Me.”
Closing out the show will be “I Can’t Get Started” and “Street Music.”
For more information about the event, contact Phillips at scott.phillips@abac.edu.