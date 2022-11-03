The ABAC Jazz Choir is ready to perform in the annual fall choral concert on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium. Choir members include , front row, from left, Laura Wiley, Faith King, A’Zaya Hill and Ashton Fulp; and, back row, from left, Emilee Andrews, Ja’Keial Meriweather, Easton Mayo, Dontavious Bell and Director Marti Schert.
TIFTON — From Broadway tunes to traditional spirituals, the melodious sounds will flow freely in Howard Auditorium on Nov. 8 when the talented voices of students will join with community members to present the annual fall choral concert at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
ABAC Choral Director Marti Braziel Schert said showtime is set for 7 p.m. for the concert, which is open to the community with no admission charge.
With a theme of “Dreams of Travel & Wonder,” the event features the ABAC Jazz Choir, the ABAC Concert Choir and the ABAC Community Choir.
Choral and jazz selections include “Kingsfold” by John Ness Beck, “Hold Fast to Dreams” with music by Susan LaBarr and a poem by Langston Hughes, “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman,” “My Girl,” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”
Two traditional spirituals, “City Called Heaven” and “Jesus What a Wonderful Child,” will be featured, as will “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha” and “Ring the Bells” with words and music by Rosephanye Powell.
Featured ABAC vocal major soloists will include baritone Easton Mayo from Tallahassee, Fla., soprano A’Zaya Hill from Tifton, tenor Dontavious Bell from Tifton, mezzo soprano Emilee Andrews from Fitzgerald, and soprano Ashton Fulp from Adel.
Dr. Zheng Jennifer Huang, Head of the ABAC Fine Arts Department, and renowned local pianist Gina Lawhon will provide accompaniment.