The ABAC Jazz Choir is ready to perform in the annual fall choral concert on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium. Choir members include , front row, from left, Laura Wiley, Faith King, A’Zaya Hill and Ashton Fulp; and, back row, from left, Emilee Andrews, Ja’Keial Meriweather, Easton Mayo, Dontavious Bell and Director Marti Schert.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — From Broadway tunes to traditional spirituals, the melodious sounds will flow freely in Howard Auditorium on Nov. 8 when the talented voices of students will join with community members to present the annual fall choral concert at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

ABAC Choral Director Marti Braziel Schert said showtime is set for 7 p.m. for the concert, which is open to the community with no admission charge.

