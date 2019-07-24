TIFTON — The Office of College Advancement at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will host a special preview of 2019-20 arts and culture events at ABAC on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture Conference Center.
The preview event will highlight the new additions and spotlight the returning series such as the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series, the First Tuesday concerts, An Evening for ABAC, the Baldwin Players’ productions, the Georgia Poetry Circuit, the ABAC Lecture Series, and all musical performances at the college.
New to the Arts and Culture events at ABAC this year are the ABAC at the Tift concerts, which will spotlight popular music and bands from the past in the historic Tift Theatre, now managed by ABAC.
Members of the community are invited to attend the special preview at no charge. Attendees should RSVP by phone by Aug. 6 at (229) 391-5234 or by emailing ric.stewart@abac.edu .
ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said the preview includes a look at many free events as well as events that require admission. The evening will also include recognition of sponsors and a video highlighting all the performing arts events available to the community. Refreshments will be provided following the video, and sponsors will also have information tables.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series are $80 for adults and $25 for students under 18 years of age. To purchase individual tickets, the cost varies per event. Order forms will be available at the preview event for ticket purchases. Tickets can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/ABAC or by calling (229) 391-4895.
ABAC Presents! is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
Wonders of Wood is the ABAC Presents! series sponsor. Southwell is a Premium Event sponsor. Event sponsors are Dr. Joseph J. Day, Ponder’s, Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton, Julie Hunt, and the ABAC Alumni Association. Preferred sponsors are McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, Prince Automotive Group, Rotary Club of Tifton, and South Georgia Banking Co. Community partners are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Chicago Pizza and Pasta, and The Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors.