thundercon.png

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is gearing up to host ThunderCon, the first-ever pop culture convention on campus, on Sept. 9.

 Special Illustration

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is gearing up to host ThunderCon, the first-ever pop culture convention on campus, on Sept. 9.

ThunderCon is sponsored by ABAC’s Office of Student Activities and Campus Activities Board in collaboration with Gray Ghost Comics.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags