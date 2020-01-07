TIFTON — If you like the music of Tom Petty, you will love the Southern Accents’ show titled “The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience” on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Tift Theatre in downtown Tifton.
Presented by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College as a part of the new ABAC at the Tift series, the show was originally scheduled for Feb. 13 but had to be moved because of a revised schedule by Southern Accents.
ABAC Arts Connection Director Wayne Jones said the show should be a great experience for devotees of Petty’s famous sound.
“They play it like it is their very own music while showing respect to the original creator,” Jones said. “The Tift Theatre is a perfect venue for this show.”
Petty, a Gainesville, Fla., native, passed away in 2017 at the age of 66. He left behind such classic hits as “American Girl,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Learning to Fly,” “Free Fallin,’” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” and “I Won’t Back Down.”
Southern Accents promises to bring all the timeless melodies, sweet rhythms, and rock music of Petty to the stage so that everyone can experience and fall in love with these songs all over again.
Jones said the depth and care that Southern Accents puts into their stage presence separates them from other tribute bands.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/ABAC or by calling (229) 391-4895. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $35 each.
Cornell Gunter’s Coasters will be the final concert in the ABAC at the Tift series on April 30.
