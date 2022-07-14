The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 630 PM EDT.
* At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen in the last 2 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1
to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Sasser, Armena, Byne Crossroads, Palmyra, Chickasawhatchee and
Forrester.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
'Abbott Elementary' is headed to San Diego Comic-Con, literally
Fans of hit show "Abbott Elementary" will have the chance to walk the halls of the eponymous school -- when the series makes its debut at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.
On July 21, Hulu is launching an immersive experience where visitors can feel like a part of the school through recreations of the "Abbott Elementary" set. The event will also collect donations for real teachers' classroom wish lists, a nod to one of the series' plot points.
"Abbott Elementary," created by and starring Quinta Brunson, follows a group of teachers in an underfunded elementary school in Philadelphia. It has been a ratings success for ABC, also earning a perfect score on review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
Season two of the show is set to debut September 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.