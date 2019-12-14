‘Despacito’ tops YouTube’s list of the most viewed music videos of the decade
Pasito a pasito the song “Despacito,” won the decade.
Nearly two years after the song’s release date, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and reggaetón star Daddy Yankee continue to burn steadily up the charts.
YouTube has released a detailed breakdown of the most popular music videos from the past four decades, and “Despacito,” which is mostly in Español, is leading the 2010s chart.
With a whopping 6.5 billion views, the music clip topped the list. And this is not the first time “Despacito,” which means “slowly” in Spanish, has made YouTube history.
In 2018, it became the world’s first video to reach 5 billion views on the video-sharing platform, winning the artists a Guinness World Records title.
Virginia woman hangs free clothing on ‘giving tree’ to help neighbors
Some people hang ornaments on a tree for the holidays, but at the corner of Fisherman’s Road and Woodcock Street in Norfolk, Virginia, Kandi Philipp is hanging coats for kids.
“It’s a crêpe myrtle tree, and I use it to hang clothing for kids and people—adults that might be in need or know someone who is,” says Philip.
She even has a name for her neighborhood hang rack.
“I call them ‘giving tree’ because I put stuff up there and I’m giving it.”
Philipp is sly and doesn’t seek attention. In fact, she doesn’t care for any attention at all.
“Nobody knows I do it. I sneak out here, hang it up and I go back in the house.”
And she doesn’t police who can take what.
“It may be one person decides they need it all or several different people. I don’t pay attention — I’m not sitting there watching to see who takes it.”
She says most things are gone within an hour of her hanging them on the tree.
‘Grease’ duo don their iconic looks once moreJohn Travolta and Olivia Newton-John recreated their iconic “Grease” characters, Danny and Sandy, on Friday night in West Palm Beach, Florida. The pair came to town for a sing-along of the movie and a Q&A session at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.
It’s the first time the two have been in costume since they first made the movie more than 40 years ago, Newton-John wrote on Instagram. Both actors posted a photo of their arrival at the event on Friday — looking like they just stepped off the movie set.
Appearing in her “good girl” outfit, Newton-John is sporting her yellow skirt and matching cardigan, complete with the white button up.
Travolta, meanwhile, is wearing a classic leather jacket, with his hair slicked back in a way that would make any greaser proud.
But fans of Sandy’s bad girl transformation at the end of the film have nothing to worry about. Newton-John made time for a quick outfit change, donning a leather jacket and black pants in time for the Q&A.
—From wire reports
The throwback comes just days after a fan, after purchasing Newton-John’s black leather jacket from the movie for $243,200 at a charity auction, presented the jacket back to the actress.
Her entire “bad girl” ensemble — the skin-tight black leggings and jacket — sold for $405,700 at an auction in November, with proceeds going to Newton-John’s cancer wellness center in Australia.