TIFTON — In her debut performance as the director of the concert band at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Sara Eastwood promises something really special for the audience.
“One of the highlights of the evening is sure to be when the ABAC Concert Band will be privileged to accompany Scott Phillips, our featured guest soloist and alto saxophonist, on ‘The Carnival of Venice,’” Eastwood said. “The piece is a theme and variations full of musical fireworks that will delight the listener.”
The performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the historic Tift Theatre in downtown Tifton. ABAC manages the Tift Theatre for the city of Tifton and schedules many performances at the venue. The public is invited to attend the event at no charge.
Besides the very popular “Carnival of Venice,” the program will include “Festival Prelude,” “Hebrides Suite,” “Blessed Are They,” “Cape Fear Chronicles,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Ruckus.”
Eastwood joined the ABAC faculty this fall as an assistant professor of band. She earned her doctorate in music performance from Florida State University and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in clarinet performance from the University of Michigan.
The ABAC Concert Band includes music majors, non-music majors, alumni and community musicians.