Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia ** NICOLE MAKES THE TRANSITION TO A TROPICAL STORM AND IS FORECAST TO BECOME A HURRICANE BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING BEFORE LANDFALL ALONG THE FLORIDA EAST COAST ** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla * STORM INFORMATION: - About 720 miles east-southeast of Tallahassee - 27.8N 72.7W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Nicole has made its transition from a subtropical to tropical storm as it is moving west to southwest towards the Bahamas. Some strengthening is forecast through landfall and Nicole could be a hurricane as it reaches the Florida east coast early Thursday morning. Nicole will then cross the Peninsula and eventually begin to bring impacts to the tri-state area Thursday and early Friday. While tropical storm force winds will likely not arrive until Thursday across the area, the large size of Nicole will still bring wind gusts to near tropical storm force on Wednesday and breezy conditions are expected this afternoon as well. Tropical storm watches remain in effect for our northeast Gulf waters east of Apalachicola. For areas along the coastline, a tropical storm watch is in effect for locations east of the Ochlockonee River. The main concerns with Nicole will be the windy conditions, especially on Thursday and Thursday night when tropical storm force winds will most likely arrive. Additionally, heavy rainfall will also be a concern, especially across the southeast Florida Big Bend. While a lack of recent rainfall will allow soils to absorb some of the heavy rain, high rainfall rates with this system will allow the potential for localized flash flooding. While storm surge concerns remain low due to the current forecast track of Nicole, future westward shifts in the track could allow for a period of onshore flow and the potential for storm surge across the eastern and northern portions of the Apalachee Bay. While we are not advertising any storm surge threat yet, folks should continue to closely monitor the forecast for any changes. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the Florida Big Bend and southern Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across across the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 4 PM EST, or sooner if conditions warrant.