This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
** NICOLE MAKES THE TRANSITION TO A TROPICAL STORM AND IS FORECAST TO
BECOME A HURRICANE BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING BEFORE LANDFALL ALONG THE
FLORIDA EAST COAST **
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 720 miles east-southeast of Tallahassee
- 27.8N 72.7W
- Storm Intensity 50 mph
- Movement West or 280 degrees at 9 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Nicole has made its transition from a subtropical to tropical storm as
it is moving west to southwest towards the Bahamas. Some strengthening
is forecast through landfall and Nicole could be a hurricane as it
reaches the Florida east coast early Thursday morning. Nicole will
then cross the Peninsula and eventually begin to bring impacts to the
tri-state area Thursday and early Friday. While tropical storm force
winds will likely not arrive until Thursday across the area, the large
size of Nicole will still bring wind gusts to near tropical storm force
on Wednesday and breezy conditions are expected this afternoon as
well.
Tropical storm watches remain in effect for our northeast Gulf waters
east of Apalachicola. For areas along the coastline, a tropical storm
watch is in effect for locations east of the Ochlockonee River.
The main concerns with Nicole will be the windy conditions, especially
on Thursday and Thursday night when tropical storm force winds will
most likely arrive. Additionally, heavy rainfall will also be a
concern, especially across the southeast Florida Big Bend. While a
lack of recent rainfall will allow soils to absorb some of the heavy
rain, high rainfall rates with this system will allow the potential for
localized flash flooding.
While storm surge concerns remain low due to the current forecast
track of Nicole, future westward shifts in the track could allow for a
period of onshore flow and the potential for storm surge across the
eastern and northern portions of the Apalachee Bay. While we are not
advertising any storm surge threat yet, folks should continue to
closely monitor the forecast for any changes.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
the Florida Big Bend and southern Georgia. Potential impacts in this
area include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts
across across the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited
impacts across eastern Florida Panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts
include:
- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.
Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and
overflow in spots.
- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually
vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water
occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become
near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge
closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging
wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the
center of the storm.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets
for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the
forecast.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 4 PM EST, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
The ABAC Concert Band and Jazz Band will perform on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium. The event is open to the public at no charge.
TIFTON — Scintillating sounds ranging from the marches of John Philip Sousa to the soulful tunes of Charlie Parker will sweep over the audience like a warm autumn sun on Nov. 15 when the ABAC Concert Band and the ABAC Jazz Ensemble present a joint concert beginning at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The 40-member Concert Band, which now includes several community members from south Georgia, will be directed by Deborah Bradley. Andrew Peal, an assistant professor of Jazz and Music Theory, directs the jazz band. The concert is open to the public at no charge.
Bradley said the Concert Band will open the evening with Sousa-style selections dedicated to all veterans.
“The program will open just the way John Philip Sousa would have done so in the 1920s when he became America’s ‘March King,’” Bradley said. “After a classical piece, the band will welcome Guest Conductor Don Coates, founder of the ABAC Band program. He will conduct a Sousa march, ‘The Belle of Chicago,’ written in 1892 for a World’s Fair performance in Chicago.”
Bradley said a special treat for the evening will occur when Donald Davis, the executive director of the Lowndes County Historic Society and Museum, will bring to the stage an authentic Sousa Band uniform worn by Sousa’s first trombonist, Lester Grey. The uniform was used on the Sousa Band tour from 1919-25. Grey lived for a short time in Lowndes County.
A special selection called “Bamboo Warrior” will be conducted by Christina Huss, the composer of the piece. Huss is a popular composer hitting the publishing scene after a full career of teaching band in several south Georgia schools.
Fitzgerald High School Band Director Jonathan Thurston, who is a member of the Air National Guard Band of the South, will be the guest solo artist. He will perform the classic solo theme from the movie, “The Man with the Horn.”
Bradley will then conduct selections from “The Polar Express.” The music is from the original film score featuring “Believe” and “Spirit of the Seasons.”
Sousa’s outstanding military march, “The Gallant Seventh,” with perhaps a short strain of “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” will serve as a grand finale to the concert band’s portion of the evening.
When Peal and the Jazz Band hit the stage, their music will spotlight songs that were written or frequently performed by Charlie Parker, one of the world’s most influential alto saxophonists.
Peal said the jazz band numbers will include Parker’s “Billie’s Bounce” and “Little Suede Shoes,” as well as “All the Things You Are” by Jerome Kern, and George Gershwin’s “Summertime.”