jazz band.jpg

The ABAC Concert Band and Jazz Band will perform on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium. The event is open to the public at no charge.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Scintillating sounds ranging from the marches of John Philip Sousa to the soulful tunes of Charlie Parker will sweep over the audience like a warm autumn sun on Nov. 15 when the ABAC Concert Band and the ABAC Jazz Ensemble present a joint concert beginning at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

The 40-member Concert Band, which now includes several community members from south Georgia, will be directed by Deborah Bradley. Andrew Peal, an assistant professor of Jazz and Music Theory, directs the jazz band. The concert is open to the public at no charge.

