TIFTON — The ABAC music faculty and The Waybacks will be highlighted in the Welcome Back to Music Concert, which kicks off the much-loved First Tuesday Concert Series, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the First Tuesday series has captured the spirits of south Georgia since Susan Roe created a compilation of talented artists in 2002 for performances on five selected Tuesday nights during the year in ABAC’s Chapel of All Faiths.
First Tuesday moves to ABAC’s Howard Auditorium this year, and Roe promises the series will be bigger and better.
“We are so glad to bring First Tuesday back to all our friends in south Georgia,” Roe, head of the ABAC Department of Fine Arts, said. “I missed seeing so many fine people last year, and we want to do it up right by moving the series to Howard Auditorium and providing wonderful entertainment at no charge.”
Members of ABAC’s Music Faculty and The Waybacks headline the opening event of the First Tuesday concerts in a delightful night that is sure to appeal to the entire family. As has been the case in the past, there is no charge for admission.
Roe said the ABAC Music Faculty will serenade visitors with skilled pianists, instrumental experts, and talented vocalists. The Waybacks, a mix of ABAC alumni and students, will perform a collection of jazz and blues tunes.
Next up in the First Tuesday series is Mark and Jennifer McQuade, along with Joshua and Jen Pifer on Nov. 2 in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium at 7 p.m. The series also includes performances by The Youngstown Guitar Duo on Feb. 1, The Oconee Chamber Players on March 1, and ABAC’s Broadway Stars on April 5.
For more information on the First Tuesday series, interested persons can contact Roe at sroe@abac.edu.
