TIFTON — From Carole King melodies to classics from the Beatles in a bluegrass band format, the new season of dazzling arts and culture events at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is about to jet out of the starting blocks.
The ABAC Presents series includes five events beginning with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 25, followed by the Atlanta Chamber Players on Oct. 10, the California Guitar Trio on Feb. 26, the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band on March 14, and trumpeter Scotty Barnhart performing with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 20.
The ABAC at the Tift series features "Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook" on Sept. 15, and "The Highwaymen Show" on Jan. 26.
A combined season subscription to both these series is now available for $140 per person. Individual subscriptions can be purchased at a price of $80 for the ABAC Presents series, and $60 for the ABAC at the Tift series. Individual tickets for each event in both series are also available.
To purchase tickets, interested persons can visit arts.abac.edu or call the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895.
Other ABAC ticketed events spotlight the Baldwin Players Theatre Troupe with “Gem of the Ocean” on Oct. 27-29 and “Waiting for Godot” on March 30-31 and April 1. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youths for each performance.
The annual Carter Arts and Lecture Series in Bainbridge shines the light on "3 Redneck Tenors — Broadway Bound" on Sept. 29, Mary Diallo on Nov. 3, Abdur Rahman Muhammad on Jan. 23, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band on March 9, and Scotty Barnhart performing with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 21.
The Carter Arts and Lectures Series season subscription is $40 for adults and $15 for youths. Individual tickets are also available for each performance.
For the ABAC Tifton Arts & Culture Season, the series sponsors include Laurie and John Bolen, Checkers/Captain D’s, and Southwell. Julie Hunt is a unique event sponsor, and preferred sponsors include South Georgia Banking Company, The Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors, and Dr. Bret Wagenhorst.
Community partner sponsors are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Ann Herzog, Dr. Larry and Mary Newton, Prince Automotive, and Tifton Housing Authority/McDonalds. Friends of the arts are Dr. Charlotte and Norris Klesman, and Dr. Steve and Jeannie Rigdon. The exclusive hotel sponsor is Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
For the Carter Arts and Lecture Series, the season sponsor is The Thomas M. and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation, and the event sponsors are First Port City Bank and Cooper’s Plumbing and Air.
Individuals or businesses interested in supporting Arts & Culture at ABAC as sponsors can contact Deidre Martin at dmartin@abac.edu or call her at (229) 391-4907.
