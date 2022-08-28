abac tickets.jpg

The ABAC at the Tift series opens with "Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook" on Sept. 15 at the Tift Theatre in downtown Tifton.

TIFTON — From Carole King melodies to classics from the Beatles in a bluegrass band format, the new season of dazzling arts and culture events at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is about to jet out of the starting blocks.

The ABAC Presents series includes five events beginning with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 25, followed by the Atlanta Chamber Players on Oct. 10, the California Guitar Trio on Feb. 26, the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band on March 14, and trumpeter Scotty Barnhart performing with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 20.

