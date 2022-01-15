...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama...Southwest and South Central
Georgia...The Florida Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.
* WHEN...Saturday night through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
The American Spiritual Ensemble will perform at Tifton’s First Baptist Church on Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. as a part of the ABAC Performing Arts Series.
TIFTON — A mesmerizing performance of classic spirituals is expected to sweep over the audience like a warm wave of hospitality on Jan. 23 when Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College presents the American Spiritual Ensemble in a concert at First Baptist Church of Tifton’s main sanctuary.
The 3 p.m. performance is a part of the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series. ABAC Presents! is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency — the National Endowment for the Arts.
The American Spiritual Ensemble has a mission to preserve the legacy and share the meaning of the American spiritual. This critically acclaimed professional group comprises some of the finest voices in the classical music genre, and these vocalists have thrilled audiences around the world with their superb renditions of classic spirituals.
Each member of the ensemble is an accomplished soloist, and they engulf patrons with their undeniable sound with each spiritual on the song list. Jazz and Broadway numbers that highlight the black experience will also be a part of the afternoon.
Southwell is the ABAC Presents! series sponsor, and J.C. and Jo Bell are the season sponsor. Unique event sponsors include Julie Hunt/Captain D’s and Mary Glynn Hendricks. The preferred sponsor is South Georgia Banking Co.
Community partner sponsors are Ann Herzog, Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Dr. and Mrs. Larry Newton, McDonald’s/Tifton Housing Authority, and Prince Automotive. The exclusive hotel sponsor is the Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at arts.abac.edu. or by calling the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895. Tickets will also be available at the door. ABAC students will be admitted free with their ID cards.
