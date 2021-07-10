TIFTON — The newly renamed Dr. and Mrs. Vincent A. Keesee and Marian Girtman Scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will enable art students to carry on the legacy of Vincent A. Keesee, a former ABAC art and humanities professor who passed away on March 9 of this year.
“Dr. Keesee was a beloved member of the ABAC faculty and shared his love of art with many on campus and in the community,” Deidre Martin, ABAC’s chief development officer, said. “We are honored to have this endowed scholarship bearing his name and the name of his wife and mother-in-law. It will benefit students on our campus for years to come.”
Keesee spent 30 years as an ABAC faculty member. He originally created the scholarship in 1982 as the Marian Girtman Art Scholarship, named for the mother of his wife, Marianna. The renamed scholarship will be partially funded from the proceeds of a coffee table art book showcasing a collection of Keesee’s artwork.
“Hallelujah: A Lifetime of Paintings” is an autobiographical book filled with Keesee’s artwork inspired by faith and life in the South. The book includes descriptions and reflections alongside his figurative and narrative art from 1953 to 2019.
Anyone wishing to purchase a copy of the art book to support the scholarship should call Marianna Keesee at (229) 392-6050 or email mkeesee@friendlycity.net. The book costs $75, including taxes and shipping.
For more information on assisting in the funding of the scholarship, interested persons can contact Martin at dmartin@abac.edu.
