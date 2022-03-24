TIFTON — When a young woman winds up in a small Wisconsin town to “find herself,” she finds much more than she bargained for. Her journey of self-renewal will come to life on stage when the Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College present a musical titled “The Spitfire Grill” March 31-April 2.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. each night in ABAC’s Howard Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for students with an ID, and free to ABAC students, staff and faculty. Tickets can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/ABAC or by calling (229) 391-4895.
“This is a very interesting show,” Brian Ray, director of the Baldwin Players and a professor of English and Theatre at ABAC, said. “The musical is a little different than the film, so audiences should come expecting a little twist.
“The music is very good. It's a mix of country, folk, and some up-tempo, knee-slapping fun stuff, too.”
Cast members include Alena Norton, an ABAC alumnus from Tifton, as Percy Talbott; Ryan Norton, an ABAC alumnus from Tifton, as Sheriff Joe Sutter; Sommer Dunston, an ABAC alumnus from Tifton, as Hannah Ferguson; and Easton Mayo, an ABAC turfgrass management major from Tallahassee, Fla., as Caleb Thorpe.
Other cast members include Julie Rucker, an ABAC alumnus from Tifton, as Effy Krayneck; Hannah Exum, an ABAC alumnus from Nashville, as Shelby Thorpe; and Roderick Baisden, an ABAC alumnus from Tifton, as The Visitor.
For more information about the production, interested persons can contact Ray at bray@abac.edu .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.