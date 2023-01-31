British actress Andrea Riseborough will get to keep her Oscar nomination for best lead actress for her performance in the independent drama "To Leslie," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

Last week, The Academy launched a "review of the campaign procedures around this year's nominees," and though Riseborough and the film were not named as cause for the review, the celebrity-backed grassroots campaign that earned the actress a surprise nomination was thought to be at least partially cause for the examination.

CNN's Leah Asmelash contributed to this report.

