ALBANY — Internationally recognized classical guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany. The concert is free and open to the public.
“We are really excited to be able to bring him,” parishioner Robert Sharpe said of the 26-year-old French guitarist. “He had a concert in Columbus, which is going to be on Thursday night, and I thought he may have an interest in coming so I asked him, and he said yes. We had great timing.”
Sharpe said Feuillâtre, who was signed to an exclusive contract by Deutsche Grammophon in 2022 following his international breakthrough in 2018 as the winner of the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist Competition, is a rare talent who is taking classical guitar to new levels.
“I was listening to his winners’ CD from the GFA competition,” Sharpe said. “The first time I heard him play, it was obvious this person is a rare talent. He is at the top of classical guitar. His amazing expressive ability combines with some virtuosic things that I really think he’s pushing guitar to new levels in terms of what can be played on the instrument.”
St. Paul’s, located at 212 N. Jefferson St. in Albany, is designed like an English country church. Its high, vaulted wooden ceilings make it a perfect venue for a concert like this, Sharpe noted. The Rev. Galen Mirate, Rector of St. Paul’s, has encouraged concerts at the church, he said.
“St. Paul’s a wonderful space to enjoy a guitar performance,” Sharpe said. “The wood in the building helps the sound of the guitar reverberate, so you can really enjoy its natural sound. It’s really a pleasing place to listen to a concert.”
The event is expected to be about an hour, with Feuillâtre’s program including works by Johann Sebastian Bach, François Couperin, Jacques Duphly, Miguel Llobet Solès, Nicolas-Pancrace Royer, Agustin Barrius Mangoré, and Astor Piazzolla.
“There are some pieces that were originally written for keyboard that have been transcribed for guitar that are remarkable,” Sharpe said.
Feuillâtre was seen as a rising star in Europe even before his GFA award. He won the 2017 José Tomás Villa de Petrer International Guitar Competition in Valencia and had earlier prize-winning competition performances in Spain, France, Portugal and the Czech Republic. His José Tomás and GFA prizes included opportunities for him to record solo recital albums under studio conditions and embark on concert tours in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil, and Argentina. His career was given a further boost when he was honored by being selected as one of French performing rights association ADAMI’s “classical discoveries” of 2021.
Deutsche Grammophon Senior Director Classical, Artists & Repertoire Angelika Meissner saw a video of Feuillâtre’s GFA Competition performances in September 2020 and invited him to record for the Yellow Label. He signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Deutsche Grammophon in September 2022. His debut album will feature arrangements and transcriptions of works by Bach, Rameau, and others, reflecting his profound affinity for Baroque music.
Feuillâtre was born in 1996 in Djibouti, on the northeastern coast of Africa, and raised in the small city of Cholet in western France. His parents were not musicians, but they recognized his gift and encouraged him after he was given a plastic guitar at the age of 7.
Two years later, Feuillâtre enrolled at the Cholet Conservatoire, where he received his first guitar lessons from Hacène Addadi.
“Hacène sparked a passion in me for the classical guitar, cultivated that passion, and introduced me to the guitar repertoire,” Feuillâtre recalls.
The learning process continued during his high school years in Nantes, where he received lessons from Michel Grizard at the Conservatoire de Nantes. From 2015-2020 he pursued advanced studies at the Conservatoire national supérieur de musique in Paris, where his teachers included Roland Dyens and Tristan Manoukian. He also has worked for a number of years with Judicaël Perroy.
“I’ve learned from many people along the way,” Feuillâtre, himself now a dedicated teacher as well as performer, said. “But Judicaël helped me prepare for the international competitions I took part in and guided me as I embarked on my career. I’m especially grateful for his mentorship.”
Critics have praised the versatility and sensitivity of Feuillâtre’s musicianship. He also has delighted reviewers and audiences alike with the singing quality of his playing. The jaw-dropping precision of his technique is allied to a profound feeling for melodic line, qualities that combine to give the impression that the instrument’s sound is somehow sustained by the player’s breath.
“My goal is always to allow the guitar to sing,” he said. “So many things in music start with song. The guitar is an intermediary between me and the audience that lets me sing and convey emotion. I get so immersed in the sound world of whatever I’m playing that I totally forget about my instrument.”