TIFTON — The internationally acclaimed talent of Zheng Jennifer Huang will be showcased in a piano concert at 3 p.m. on March 6 in Howard Auditorium at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The concert is offered to the public at no charge as a gift from the ABAC Music Program.
An associate professor of music at ABAC, Huang has performed numerous recitals and concerts as a pianist and harpsichordist in solo performances and chamber music ensembles in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Huang will play from the works of legendary composers Johann Sebastian Bach, César Franck, and Frédéric François Chopin.
As a concert pianist and educator, Huang was the second-prize winner of the 1996 Hong Kong Open Piano Competition for Asian Musicians. She has performed at the Weil Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall Lincoln Center.
Huang also was invited as a long-time visiting artist by both the Xi’an Conservatory of Music in China and the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in Hong Kong. Her lectures received excellent response from both teachers and students. An ABAC faculty member since 2018, Huang teaches piano and general music courses.
As a concert harpsichordist, Huang has performed solo harpsichord concertos as well as other Baroque vocal and instrumental works with the Oberlin Baroque Orchestra, Boston Baroque Orchestra, and Mannes Baroque Chamber Orchestra. She also has performed in the Boston Early Music Festival and the Amherst Early Music Festival.
Huang’s talent was recognized early and led to the receipt of full scholarships at each level of her higher education. She received a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from Oberlin Conservatory of Music; dual master’s degrees in piano and harpsichord performance from Mannes School of Music; and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from State University of New York at Stony Brook.
