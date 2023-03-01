book.jfif

NEW YORK — "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," the iconic 1994 blockbuster book by John Berendt that is set in Savannah, is being developed into a new musical. The production will be directed by Tony Award-winner Rob Ashford, written by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Pulitzer Finalist Taylor Mac, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and choreography by Tanya Birl and Sarah O’Gleby.

A finalist for the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" is the story of a socially prominent Savannah antiques dealer who was tried, and retried, for murder. The book was on the New York Times Best-Seller for 216 weeks and was adapted for Clint Eastwood's 1997 film of the same name.

