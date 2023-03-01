NEW YORK — "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," the iconic 1994 blockbuster book by John Berendt that is set in Savannah, is being developed into a new musical. The production will be directed by Tony Award-winner Rob Ashford, written by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Pulitzer Finalist Taylor Mac, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and choreography by Tanya Birl and Sarah O’Gleby.
A finalist for the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" is the story of a socially prominent Savannah antiques dealer who was tried, and retried, for murder. The book was on the New York Times Best-Seller for 216 weeks and was adapted for Clint Eastwood's 1997 film of the same name.
Director Ashford is a Tony Award, Olivier Award, Emmy Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning director and choreographer. His theatre credits include "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," "Frozen," "How To Succeed In Business," "Promises, Promises," "Evita," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Shrek," "John Water’s Cry Baby," "Curtains" and "The Wedding Singer."
He directed and choreographed "Carousel," "Carmen" and "The Barber of Seville" for Chicago Lyric Opera and Houston Grand Opera. He has staged The Tony Awards for eight years and also has staged tributes at The Kennedy Center Honors for Barbra Streisand, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerry Herman, Barbara Cook, Tom Hanks, Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. Films include choreography for Disney’s "Cinderella," "Beyond the Sea," "A Million Ways to Die in the West," "Ted 2," "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile."
Award-winning author John Berendt was born and raised in Syracuse, N.Y. He attended Harvard, where he majored in English and wrote for the Harvard Lampoon. Upon graduation he was hired by Esquire magazine -- first as an editor, then as a monthly columnist. Later he became the editor of New York Magazine. It was during a trip to the South in the mid-1980s that he discovered Savannah -- a cloistered, inward-looking garden city that basked on the Georgia coast, reveling in its own peculiarities and giving not a thought to the outside world. He was enchanted and began writing about the city and its people in what would eventually become "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil."