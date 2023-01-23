At a time when roughly half of crime-movie ideas seemingly get stretched out to seven or eight episodes, "Accused" smartly goes in the opposite direction, presenting crisp little yarns in a single hour. While there's a hit-miss element to that, the best entries in this Fox anthology series sustain suspense from beginning to end, while attracting top stars with its one-and-done approach.

Based on an award-winning BBC crime series, each episode starts with the defendant in a criminal trial, while gradually providing the backstory on what they're accused of doing and what really happened, including the identity of the victim. Those flashbacks unfold from the accused's point of view, concluding with a verdict.

Tags