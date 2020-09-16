ACM Awards 2020: Check out who won

The Academy of Country Music Awards are Wednesday night, bringing together your favorite country artists.
Keith Urban is hosting the event. Among the scheduled performers are Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Tim McGraw.
Swift is taking the show's stage for the first time in seven years. She'll perform "Betty" off her new album, "Folklore," from the Grand Ole Opry House.
See below for a list of the winners and check back for updates.
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes *WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green *WINNER
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
GIRL — Maren Morris
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"God's Country" — Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" — Old Dominion
"Rainbow" — Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor" — Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You" — Lady A
SONG OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde
"God's Country" — Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" — Old Dominion
"Some of It" — Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"God's Country" — Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" — Old Dominion
"Remember You Young" — Thomas Rhett *WINNER
"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey *WINNER
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours -- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Dive Bar -- Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Fooled Around and Fell in Love -- Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King *WINNER
Old Town Road -- Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
